Q3 2023 Kane Biotech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 28, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Kane Biotech Q3 2023 financial results. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to introduce your host for today's call, Nicole Sendey, Investor Relations.



Nicole Sendey Kane Biotech Inc-IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone to Kane Biotech quarterly earnings conference call. We are delighted to have you join us today. This call will cover Kane's financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023, along with a discussion of some of our recent highlights and goals for 2023 and beyond.



Before we begin our formal remarks, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements on this conference call contain certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of securities law, which may not be based on historical facts, including without limitation, statements containing the words believe, should, may, planned, will, estimate, predict, continue, anticipate, potential,