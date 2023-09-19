mdf Commerce Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 19, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Pierre Chadi - mdf commerce inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



(foreign language) Dear shareholders, my name is Pierre Chadi. I am the Chair of mdf Commerce -- mdf Commerce's Board of Directors. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I welcome you to the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. In the interest of efficiency, the formal portion of this meeting will be presented in French. The President's report, however, will be bilingual.



(foreign language)



Luc Filiatreault - mdf commerce inc. - CEO, President & Director



(foreign language)



Pierre Chadi - mdf commerce inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



(foreign language)



Luc Filiatreault - mdf commerce inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Vanasse Nicolas. I will ask (inaudible) to move to the next slide. So fiscal 2023 was certainly a very challenging macroeconomic year. The financial macro conditions that we saw were particularly hard on technology-based companies.