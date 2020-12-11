Dec 11, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Mogo 2020. Please note that today's meeting may be recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to David Feller. Sir, the floor is yours.



David Marshall Feller - Mogo Inc. - Founder, CEO & Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon. My name is David Feller and as the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, I welcome you to this annual general meeting of shareholders.



In attendance today are certain members of the Board and management, including Gregory Feller, Director, President and Chief Financial Officer; and Kees Van Winters, Director.



As this meeting is being held virtually via webcast, we think it's necessary to set a few rules for the orderly conduct of the meeting. One, questions in respect of a motion can be submitted by any registered shareholder or duly appointed proxy holder using the Instant Messaging tab on your screen. I will be presented with all questions. Two when asking a question, please indicate your name and which entity you represent,