Mogo Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 27, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Mogo Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to David Feller. Sir, the floor is yours.



David Marshall Feller - Mogo Inc. - Founder, CEO & Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon. My name is Dave Feller. As Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, I welcome you to this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. As this meeting is being held virtually via live webcast, we think it's necessary to set out a few rules for the orderly conduct of the meeting. (Operator Instructions) I will be presented with all questions. (Operator Instructions)



Questions will generally appear shortly after they are submitted but will only be addressed during the question period at the end of the meeting provided that questions regarding procedural matters or directly related to the motions before the meeting may be addressed during the meeting.



For the purpose of the