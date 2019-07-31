Jul 31, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Andrew John Melton - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - President, CEO & Trustee



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining our conference call and webcast. As always, our goal is to keep our opening comments brief so that we can give you a good time for any questions that you might have.



With me on today's call is Naomi Stefura, who will run through our financial highlights for the quarter; and Brandon Park, who will provide a brief review of operations in the quarter.



We are pleased to report on another stable quarter. We again maintained steady occupancy and growth in average rental rates in spite of continued challenges in some of our markets. We remain committed to being the landlord of choice by providing an exceptional service experience and well-maintained commercial space for