Nov 01, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Melcor REIT Q3 conference call.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Darin Rayburn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Melcor REIT. Please go ahead, Mr. Rayburn.



Darin Anthony Rayburn - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - President, CEO & Trustee



Thank you, Laurie. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our conference call and webcast this morning.



With me on today's call are Naomi Stefura, our Chief Financial Officer, who will run through financial highlights for the quarter. And Brandon Park, our Director of Asset Management, is also in the room and will speak to leasing activity.



Effective October 1, Andy Melton stepped away as CEO of the REIT, and I was appointed for my second go-round as Chief Executive Officer. I want to take this moment to personally thank Andy for stepping in and for taking charge, with the support of our team, 2 years ago. And I can tell you our whole team looks forward to continue working with Andy as he remains an active