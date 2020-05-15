May 15, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Darin Anthony Rayburn - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - President, CEO & Trustee



Thank you, Galyn, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our conference call for the first quarter of 2020. With me on today's call are Naomi Stefura, Chief Operating Officer for the Melcor REIT.



Our updates typically review the results of the past quarter and provide insight into where the REIT is going in the current year. We usually celebrate the past and look forward to upcoming quarters. However, with the current global COVID-19 pandemic and the OPEC price war, Q1 2020 feels like an awfully long time ago. These events have produced the double whammy for Alberta with sub-$10 barrel for Western Canadian Select oil and the forced shutdown of many retail service industry