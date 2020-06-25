Jun 25, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Ralph B. Young - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I'm pleased to welcome unitholders, trustees, analysts and other interested parties to our Seventh Annual General Meeting of the unitholders of Melcor REIT. My name is Ralph Young. I'm pleased to be the Chair of our REIT and also Chair of our Seventh Annual General Meeting.



Joining me are CEO, Darin Rayburn; and CFO, Naomi Stefura, who will also provide important roles in the meeting. With the unprecedented challenges which the COVID-19 pandemic has presented over the past few months, this is the first of our annual general meetings to be held online via webcast.



While looking back on a successful year for Melcor REIT in 2019, it is hard not to reflect on the unprecedented conditions we have faced in 2020. The REIT board and management have responded aggressively to meet the challenges created by the economic and health issues facing all sectors of business and society. REIT trustees are focused on protecting and sustaining our assets, financial strength and relationship with management, tenants,