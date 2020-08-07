Aug 07, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Melcor REIT Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Darin Rayburn, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Darin Anthony Rayburn - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO
Thank you, Anastasia. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Melcor REIT conference call for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2020. And what a quarter it was for the entire world. It's one I know I won't soon forget.
I'd now like to turn the meeting over to Naomi Stefura, our Chief Financial Officer, at the Melcor REIT. Naomi, please go ahead.
Naomi Marie Stefura - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - CFO & Corporate Secretary
Thanks, Darin. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our conference call and webcast for the second quarter and first 6
Q2 2020 Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
