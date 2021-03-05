Mar 05, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Melcor REIT Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Darin Rayburn, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Darin Anthony Rayburn - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO



Thank you, Charice, and good morning, everyone. I'm here in Edmonton with Naomi Stefura, our Chief Financial Officer, and we're appropriately socially distanced in our Boardroom. It is our privilege to report to you, our unitholders, on the Melcor REIT 2020 results. It's hard to believe it was 1 year ago today that the first diagnosis of COVID-19 in Alberta was announced. To say 2020 was a year of extreme personal and professional hardships for so many would be an understatement. But here we are.



1 year ago, we were entering into a rabbit hole, not knowing where it would take us. Now we sit with optimism and hope as we see potential