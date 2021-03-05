Mar 05, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Melcor REIT Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Darin Rayburn, President and CEO. Please go ahead.
Darin Anthony Rayburn - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO
Thank you, Charice, and good morning, everyone. I'm here in Edmonton with Naomi Stefura, our Chief Financial Officer, and we're appropriately socially distanced in our Boardroom. It is our privilege to report to you, our unitholders, on the Melcor REIT 2020 results. It's hard to believe it was 1 year ago today that the first diagnosis of COVID-19 in Alberta was announced. To say 2020 was a year of extreme personal and professional hardships for so many would be an understatement. But here we are.
1 year ago, we were entering into a rabbit hole, not knowing where it would take us. Now we sit with optimism and hope as we see potential
Q4 2020 Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 05, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...