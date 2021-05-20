May 20, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Melcor REIT's Annual General Meeting. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Larry Pollock, Chair of the Meeting and Lead Trustee, for opening remarks. Please go ahead.



Laurence Malcolm Pollock - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - Lead Independent Trustee



Thank you. Good morning. I'm pleased to welcome unitholders, trustees, analysts and guests to our Eighth Annual General Meeting for Melcor REIT. My name is Larry Pollock, and I'm pleased to Chair this meeting, and fill in for our Chairman, Ralph Young. We all express our sincere condolences to Ralph and his family in this very difficult time.



Joining me are our CEO, Darin Rayburn; and CFO, Naomi Stefura, who will also provide important roles in the meeting. As the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing and in personal gatherings are restricted, we are hosting this meeting entirely online.



Given the challenges faced over the last year, we're