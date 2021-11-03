Nov 03, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Darin Anthony Rayburn - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO



Thank you, Ariel, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our conference call and webcast for the third quarter of 2021. With me on today's call is Naomi Stefura, Chief Financial Officer of the Melcor REIT.



Today, I am again reporting on positive results that have been produced despite another 3 months spent navigating business restrictions brought on by COVID-19. In the quarter, many businesses in Alberta chose to implement the restrictions exemption program. My admiration goes out to all businesses that have continually had to change, pivot and adapt to new rules. We are supportive of all measures taken to increase vaccination rates and