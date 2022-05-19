May 19, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Ralph B. Young - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I'm pleased to welcome unitholders, trustees, analysts and guests to our Ninth Annual General and Special Meeting of Melcor REIT. My name is Ralph Young, and I'm pleased to chair this meeting. Joining me today are our CEO, Andrew Melton; and our CFO, Naomi Stefura, who will also speak in today's meeting.



For the continued safety of our stakeholders, we have opted to host this year's meeting entirely online. There will be no voting during today's meeting as all voting has taken place in advance, and we have reached quorum to pass today's motions.



We will move quickly through the formal requirements of the meeting with Naomi Stefura and Nicole Forsythe acting as motioner and seconder. Following this formal component, Andrew and Naomi will provide a company update.



I will now turn it over to Nicole to provide a few housekeeping remarks.



Nicole Forsythe - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - Director of Corporate Communications & IR



Good