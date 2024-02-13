RTX Corp at TD Cowen Aerospace & Defense Conference Transcript

Feb 13, 2024 / 02:15PM GMT

Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Okay. Thank you all for coming. We're going to move on with our next program. We're delighted to have RTX with us and their CFO, Neil Mitchill. Neil is going to tell us a little bit about Reg FD, make some comments, and then we'll begin the interview. Neil?



Neil G. Mitchill - RTX Corporation - CFO



Great. Thanks, Cai. It's great to be here. Good morning, everyone. First, before I get started, just got to make the obligatory comments that I am likely to make some forward looking statements this morning. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. You can look at our 10-K and SEC filings to understand those risks a little bit better.



So Cai, maybe before we get started, I'll just open up with a couple of remarks. We finished last year, 2023, very strong. On an adjusted basis, our sales were over $74 billion, up 11% organically, really, really strong year. And of course that was driven by the strength in our underlying markets across really all 3 segments. We have 3