Q1 2023 Sigma Lithium Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Ana Cabral-Gardner - Sigma Lithium Corporation - Co-Chairperson & CEO



On the first page, I'm citing the disclaimer. We're going to make a number of forward-looking statements here. So I encourage you all to read the disclaimer regarding the forward-looking statements. Sigma became the first global producer of zero carbon, zero tailings, zero chemicals, green lithium. In other words, we're enabling a transformation in the electric vehicles industry. And that's the excitement of what I'm going to share with you.



Ultimately, we achieved the golden crown of sustainability by basically focusing on the impact on land that tailings dams would have, focusing on mitigating the impact on air by lowering our GHG carbon footprint, and on water by not using chemicals in our hazardous -- not using hazardous chemicals in our production plant.



Here's an aerial shot of our plant. You can see the dense media separator and the tailings third module to your right next to the thickener, which is the first of its kind to dry-stack ultra-fine tailings to 12%.



