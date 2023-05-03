May 03, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Daniel N. Argiros - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees
Good morning, everyone, or now good afternoon. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Unitholders of Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. I think all callers have been muted, and if you haven't, please mute yourselves, and we'll start. So the Annual Meeting of Unitholders of Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust will now come to order.
I'm Daniel Argiros, the Chair of the Board of Trustees of Sun and let me introduce the other members of our Board and management team who are here with us today. We have Bob Goodall, who's a Trustee; Bob Wetenhall, our Trustee and also our CEO of the REIT, Gordon Vollmer, a Trustee; Jeffrey Sherman, our CFO; and Faruq Rashid, our VP, Finance.
I think that's everyone from the group. Jeffrey, am I correct?
Jeffrey D. Sherman - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - CFO & Secretary
That's right.
Daniel N. Argiros - Sun
Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Joint Annual Shareholders Meeting and Earnings Call Transcript
May 03, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...