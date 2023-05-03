May 03, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Daniel N. Argiros - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees



Good morning, everyone, or now good afternoon. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Unitholders of Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. I think all callers have been muted, and if you haven't, please mute yourselves, and we'll start. So the Annual Meeting of Unitholders of Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust will now come to order.



I'm Daniel Argiros, the Chair of the Board of Trustees of Sun and let me introduce the other members of our Board and management team who are here with us today. We have Bob Goodall, who's a Trustee; Bob Wetenhall, our Trustee and also our CEO of the REIT, Gordon Vollmer, a Trustee; Jeffrey Sherman, our CFO; and Faruq Rashid, our VP, Finance.



I think that's everyone from the group. Jeffrey, am I correct?



Jeffrey D. Sherman - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - CFO & Secretary



That's right.



Daniel N. Argiros - Sun