Q3 2021 Stem Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Stem Holdings Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn this conference over to your host, Mr. Valter Pinto, Managing Director of KCSA Strategic Communications. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



Valter Pinto - Kanan, Corbin, Schupak & Aronow, Inc. - MD of IR Department



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. This morning's remarks will be given by Mr. Adam Berk, CEO of Driven By Stem. Following our prepared remarks, we'll host a brief question-and-answer session.



The company's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday, August 16, 2021. Today's call will refer to various non-GAAP financial measures.



Today's discussion will include actual historical information as well as forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from