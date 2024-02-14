Uber Technologies Inc Investor Update Transcript

Feb 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Dara Khosrowshahi - Uber Technologies, Inc. - CEO & Director



Good morning, and on behalf of all of Team Uber thank you for joining us. Now before we begin, please note that we are going to be making some forward-looking statements today. Our actual results could differ materially for the reasons discussed in our filings with the SEC.



We're also going to be presenting both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. So please make sure to pause and carefully review the information on the screen. After the presentation, we'll have a Q&A session, and we encourage you to submit questions throughout the presentation.



With that, let's get started.



Last week, we announced our Q4 results. It was a standout quarter to cap off a truly standout year. Today, we want to take a step back to give you a bigger picture perspective on the power of our platform, our competitive differentiation, the opportunities ahead and our financial outlook.



Now at Uber, our work starts with our mission. We reimagine the way the world moves for the better. In service of this mission, we built the