Visa Inc at KBW Fintech & Payments Conference Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 03:15PM GMT
Sanjay Harkishin Sakhrani - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD
All right. So next up, we're pleased to welcome Visa. Representing from the company, we have Chris Suh, who was appointed as CFO this past August. Prior to Visa, he served as CFO of Electronic Arts and VP -- and Corporate VP and CFO of Cloud + AI group at Microsoft. Wow, okay. A lot happened in there.
Christopher Suh - Visa Inc. - CFO
There's a little bit that happened in there.
Questions and Answers:Sanjay Harkishin Sakhrani - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD
Well, thank you for joining us today. I have a lot of questions, so buckle up, right? We're going to get through these real quick, all right, hopefully. So you've been at Visa for 6 months now. What's your observations about Visa? And how do you think your background is helping you to position Visa for the future?
Christopher Suh - Visa Inc. - CFO
Yes. No. Great. First of all, hello, everyone. Thanks