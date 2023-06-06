Jun 06, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Unidentified_Participant



Okie dokie, our next presentation from Vicinity Motor Corp. I'd like to introduce to you, Mr. John Lagourgue.



John Lagourgue - Vicinity Motor Corp. - VP of Sales and Corporate Development



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for joining us here today for the Vicinity Motor Corp presentation. My name is John Lagourgue, I'm Vice President Corporate Development. I've been with the company for about seven years. Really excited for where we're at and to give you an update on what's happening here.



So Vicinity Motor Corp, we've been around since 2008, we're not a startup. We came out with a mid-size heavy-duty vehicle for transit fleets, and that's really how we got our beginning. We're market leader in Canada with that product, we're also across the US as well.



So we do have varied types of buses, we do diesel, CNG, 30 foot, 35 foot, 38 foot. And more recently, we've launched a Class-3 cabover-chassis EV truck which is doing really well now. We do have in-house assembly, we work with some outsourced manufacturing as