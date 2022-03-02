Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
VOXR.TO - Vox Royalty Corp
Vox Royalty Corp at Red Cloud Securities Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase (Virtual)
Mar 02, 2022 - Mar 04, 2022
Conference Call Participants
* David Talbot
* Kyle Floyd
Presentation
Kyle Floyd;Vox Royalty Corp.;CEO & Chairman
David Talbot;Red Cloud Securities Inc.;Analyst
David Talbot, [2]
Good morning. I'm David Talbot, Managing Director and Head of Research here at Red Cloud Securities. Our next presenter is Kyle Floyd, he is CEO of Vox Royalty. Vox is a high-growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with over 50 royalties, many of