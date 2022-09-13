Sep 13, 2022 - Sep 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Spencer Cole - Vox Royalty Corp. - Chief Investment Officer



Thanks, Matt. Thanks, everyone, for your time today. Look, I know the first thought that probably comes into everyone's mind is not another royalty company. You guys seem to be growing on trees these days. Now we do hear that from investors.



What I can tell you is that thankfully we're not an upstart that just arrived on the scene yesterday. Vox and its predecessor company was founded almost 10 years ago back in 2013. So while we've only been listed on the venture for the last 2.5 years, we have seen a few cycles through the royalty model.



I think -- I will be making some forward-looking statements, so I'd refer you to the disclaimer on our presentation on our corporate website. What really differentiates Vox? I mean, there's over 30 listed royalty companies today. With the success of Great Bear Royalties, there's probably many more royalty or single-asset royalty companies to come.



Look, one thing, in a nutshell, that differentiates Vox is return on invested capital is our North Star. And so we're not in