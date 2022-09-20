Sep 20, 2022 / 10:40PM GMT

Kyle Floyd - Vox Royalty Corp. - CEO & Chairman



Thanks for the kind introduction. It's really a pleasure to be with everyone today back in Colorado Springs -- really exciting day for Vox Royalty Corp. And I'll get into why that is. First, I'll point to the forward-looking statements we'll be making in the disclaimer.



So last year, when we were at this conference, we talked about our capability of finding value in a sector, being the royalty sector, which has traditionally been very hard for many in the industry to actually find return on invested capital returns that make sense. And our ability to find royalties in this sector over interesting projects, with interesting -- with terrific growth potential that our technical team, frankly, really liked and sought out and cherry-picked to be in our portfolio is the big reason why we continue to exceed our own internal expectations and I think exceed all of the market's expectations for Vox Royalty Corp.



And so today was a meaningful point and a meaningful, I would say, landmark for Vox Royalty Corp. and our ability to demonstrate the