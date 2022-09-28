Sep 28, 2022 / NTS GMT
Robert Blum - Lyntham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner
All right. Hello, everyone, and thank you all for joining us during the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference. My name is Robert Blum, Managing Partner of Lytham Partners. And during this fireside chat, we welcome Vox Royalty, ticker symbol of V,O,X on the TSX Venture and V,O,X,C,F on the OTCQX, and their CEO Kyle Floyd. We will dive into questions here in just a moment, but I want to remind everyone that Kyle is available for one-on-one meetings later this week and throughout the week here.
If you've not already signed up, please send me an e-mail to [email protected] or you can visit the website lythampartners.com/virtual, click on the one-on-one meeting request button and we can look to get you taken care of there. So Kyle, welcome.
Kyle Floyd - Vox Royalty Corp. - Chairman and CEO
Thanks, Robert. Good to be back with Lytham.
Robert Blum - Lyntham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner
Great. So let's start off kind of big picture, a little bit of
Vox Royalty Corp at Lytham Partners Fall Investor Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 28, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...