Vox Royalty Corp at LD Micro Invitational Conference Transcript

Jun 06, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



(video playing)



Our next presentation on deck from Vox Royalty, I'd like to introduce to you, Mr. Kyle Floyd.



Kyle Floyd - Vox Royalty Corp. - CEO & Chairman



Well, thank you, and thanks, Katie. And thanks to Chris and the whole LD team. It's always a pleasure to be at this conference. It's one of our favorite spots. So thanks to the team again for organizing such a terrific conference. I will be making certain forward-looking statements. So please read the disclaimer.



Well again, excited to be with you at this conference. You might be thinking yourself what's a mining-oriented company doing at the LD Micro conference, but we're very different in terms of our business and what we execute for our investors.



Vox Royalty Corp. was created to be an outlet for investors looking for exposure hard rock mine commodities. It was a carefully built business that was built around solving this problem for investors of how do I generate the best leveraged risk-adjusted returns to commodities. And we believe that we have the