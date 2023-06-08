Vox Royalty Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 08, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



I would like to introduce Mr. Kyle Flyod, Chief Executive Officer of Vox and Chair of today's meeting. Mr. Floyd, the floor is yours.



Kyle Flyod - Vox Royalty Corp. - CEO & Chairman



Welcome to the annual and special meeting of Vox Royalty Corp. My name is Kyle Floyd. I am the Chief Executive Officer of Vox. In accordance with the articles and bylaws of Vox, I will act as Chair of the meeting. To accommodate a broader range of participants and enhance accessibility, we've decided to host this meeting virtually. As we gather that in this virtual setting, it's important to establish a set of rules to ensure an orderly and productive meeting.



Questions in respect to the business of the meeting can be submitted by registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders using the ask-a-question feature of the virtual meeting room. Please keep your questions brief. I also encourage you to submit your questions as early as possible so that we may address them at the right time during the meeting.



Questions will be read out by the Secretary of the