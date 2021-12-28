Dec 28, 2021 / NTS GMT

Pradip Banerjee - Xybion Digital Inc. - CEO, Chairman



Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining SNN conference and especially listening to my presentation. Xybion is a software company, low-code software as a service company. We're focused on digitally enabling highly regulated companies, which means life sciences companies, biotech companies, highly regulated diagnostic testing companies.



Our products help these companies to move their products faster to the market. We are listed on TSXV as XYBN. I will go through a couple of next slides, which our statements are forward-looking statements and legal disclaimers. So some of these things I'm going to share are not necessarily IFRS comparable.



So there are two legal slides. So I'm going to this slide to give you an opening statement on our company.



So Xybion is