Q4 2023 Endeavor Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Endeavor Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call. I'll now hand it over to James Marsh, SVP and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



James Milton Marsh - Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Endeavor's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. A short while ago, we issued a press release, which you can view on our Investor Relations site, investor.endeavorco.com. A recording of this call will also be available via that site for at least 30 days. Today, you will hear from Endeavor's CEO, Ariel Emanuel; and CFO, Jason Lublin.



In light of our previously announced and ongoing review of strategic alternatives, we will not be taking questions following Ariel and Jason's prepared remarks. The purpose of this call is to provide you with the information regarding our fourth quarter and full year 2023 performance. I do want to remind everyone that the information discussed will include forward-looking statements and/or projections that involve risks, uncertainties and