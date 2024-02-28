Q4 2023 Warby Parker Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Neil Harris Blumenthal - Warby Parker Inc. - Co-Founder, President, Co-CEO & Co-Chair



Ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Warby Parker Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 results. My name is Neil, and I will be coordinating your call today. If you would like to ask a question during the presentation, you may do so by pressing star one on your telephone keypad. I will now hand over to Jacqueline Berkeley head of the investors' relation to begin. Jacqueline, please go ahead.



Jaclyn Berkley - Warby Parker Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Here with me today are Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilbert, our Co-Founders and Co-CEOs alongside Steve Miller, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, we have a couple of reminders. Our earnings release and slide presentation are available on our website at investors dot WarbyParker.com.



During this call and in our presentation, we will be making comments of a forward-looking nature. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a