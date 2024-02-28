Q4 2023 TG Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the TG Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 financial results and business update call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jenna Bosco. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Jenna Bosco - TG Therapeutics, Inc. - SVP, Corporate Communications



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining us this morning. I'm Jenna Bosco. And with me today to discuss the fourth quarter and year end 2023 financial results are Michael Weiss, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Adam Waldman, our Chief Commercialization Officer; and Sean Power, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our Safe Harbor statement, Mike will provide an overview of our recent corporate developments. Adam will share an update on our commercialization efforts, and Sean