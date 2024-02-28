Q4 2023 G1 Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the G1 Therapeutics fourth quarter 2023 financial results conference call.



Thank you, Rivka, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the G1 conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and business update. Press release on these financial results was issued this morning and can be found in the news section of our corporate website, g1therapeutics.com.



On this morning's call, the team will provide a business overview of the 2023 fourth quarter and full year, including an update on our clinical programs and our commercial progress in that period with COSELA, which approved and commercially available to decrease the incidence of