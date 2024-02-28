Q4 2023 Fulgent Genetics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Melanie Solomon - Fulgent Genetics Inc - Managing Director



Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Fulgent fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results conference call. On the call are Ming Hsieh, Chief Executive Officer, Paul Kim, Chief Financial Officer, and Brandon Perthuis, Chief Commercial Officer.



The company's press release discussing the financial results is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website,