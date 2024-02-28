Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the Fulgent Genetics fourth quarter and full--year 2023 conference call and webcast.
At this time, all participants are in a listen--only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require Operator assistance during the conference, please press star, zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Melanie Solomon, Investor Relations for Fulgent Genetics. Please go ahead.
Melanie Solomon - Fulgent Genetics Inc - Managing Director
Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Fulgent fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results conference call. On the call are Ming Hsieh, Chief Executive Officer, Paul Kim, Chief Financial Officer, and Brandon Perthuis, Chief Commercial Officer.
The company's press release discussing the financial results is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website,
Q4 2023 Fulgent Genetics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...