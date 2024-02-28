Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the lifestyle Health fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Monica precaution, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Monica Prokocki - LifeStance Health Group, Inc. - VP, IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the lifestyles Health Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings conference call and Monica for Koski Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Ken Burdick, Chief Executive Officer, Dave Barton, Chief Financial Officer, and Donna Karan, Shea, Chief Operating Officer. We issued the earnings release and presentation before the market opened this morning. Both are available on the Investor Relations section of our website, investor dot stamps.com. In addition, a replay of this conference call will be available following the call before turning the call over to management for their prepared