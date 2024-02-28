Q4 2023 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Kevin Bordosky - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc - Senior Director, IR



Thank you, Michelle. Good morning or afternoon to everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are Bernie Wolford, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dominic Savarino, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



To begin our remarks, I remind you that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, and therefore, time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time and a replay of this call.



In addition,