Q4 2023 Globalstar Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Paul Jacobs - Globalstar Inc - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today.



Before we begin, please note that today's call contains forward-looking statements intended to fall within the Safe Harbor provided under the securities laws. Factors that could cause results to differ materially are described in the forward-looking statements and risk factors section of Globalstar's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the financial year ending 2023, which we will file in due course following this call as well as this morning's earnings release.



Before we review our financial performance, some operational highlights and our outlook, I'd like to recognize Globalstar's employees and