Q4 2023 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the United Parks & Resorts Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Matthew Stroud with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Matthew V. Stroud - United Parks & Resorts Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to United Parks & Resorts' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being webcast and recorded. A press release was issued this morning and is available on our Investor Relations website at www.unitedparksinvestors.com. Replay information for this call can be found in the press release and will be available on our website following the call. Also, we have posted a slide presentation on our investor website along with our earnings press release that we will discuss during our prepared remarks.



Joining me this morning are Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim