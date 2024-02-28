Feb 28, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Dennis and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Donaldson Company Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Sarika Dhadwal, Senior Director, Investor Relations and ESG. Please go ahead.
Sarika Dhadwal - Donaldson Company, Inc. - Director of IR
Good morning. Thank you for joining Donaldson's Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Tod Carpenter, Chairman, CEO and President; and Scott Robinson, Chief Financial Officer. This morning, Tod and Scott will provide a summary of our second quarter performance and details on our outlook for fiscal 2024. During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP or adjusted results.
In the prior year period, second quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP results exclude pretax restructuring and other charges of $9.3 million. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics is provided within the schedules attached to this morning's press release.
Q2 2024 Donaldson Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...