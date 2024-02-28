Q4 2023 Civitas Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you, Audra. Good morning, everyone, and let me say that I'm thrilled to be a part of Civitas, a great team with great assets and a forward-thinking vision. I'm joined today by our CEO, Chris Doyle; CFO, Marianella Foschi; and COO, Hodge Walker. Today's webcast and conference call coincides with our fourth quarter 2023 and 2024 outlook release. Our published supplemental slides and the 10-K, all of which were published on our website yesterday. In addition, we've announced a large share repurchase transaction yesterday afternoon. So hopefully, you've had a chance to get through all of the materials that we have provided.



