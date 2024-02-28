Feb 28, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Civitas Resources Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Brad Whitmarsh, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Brad Whitmarsh - Civitas Resources, Inc. - VP, IR
Thank you, Audra. Good morning, everyone, and let me say that I'm thrilled to be a part of Civitas, a great team with great assets and a forward-thinking vision. I'm joined today by our CEO, Chris Doyle; CFO, Marianella Foschi; and COO, Hodge Walker. Today's webcast and conference call coincides with our fourth quarter 2023 and 2024 outlook release. Our published supplemental slides and the 10-K, all of which were published on our website yesterday. In addition, we've announced a large share repurchase transaction yesterday afternoon. So hopefully, you've had a chance to get through all of the materials that we have provided.
Q4 2023 Civitas Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...