Q4 2023 ADT Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thanks, operator and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining today's call to discuss ADT's year-end results for 2023. Speaking on today's call will be ADT's Chairman, President and CEO, Jim DeVries; and our Interim Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Likosar.



Following the prepared remarks, we'll take analyst questions. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release and slide presentation of our financial results. These materials are available on our website at investor.adt.com. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that beginning in the third quarter of 2023, the commercial business was reported as discontinued operations. Financials and metrics for current and