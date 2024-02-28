Q4 2023 Tetra Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Tetra Technologies first fourth quarter 2023 results conference call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Rigo Gonzalez.



Rigo Gonzales - TETRA Technologies, Inc. - Corporate Finance & IR Manager



So ahead they can Joel.



Good morning, and thank you for joining federal Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Call. Speakers for today's call are Brady Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, and Alicia Arnold, Chief Financial Officer. I would like to remind you that this conference call may contain statements that are or may be deemed to be forward looking including projections, financial guidance, profitability and estimated earnings statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Tetra and are based on several factors. These statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the