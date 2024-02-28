Feb 28, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Ian Weissman, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy. Thank you. You may begin.
Ian C. Weissman - Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. - SVP of Corporate Strategy
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to the Park Hotels & Resorts Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that many of the comments made today are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. As described in our filings with the SEC, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ from those expressed, and we are not obligated to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents
Q4 2023 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...