Q4 2023 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Ian Weissman, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy. Thank you. You may begin.



Ian C. Weissman - Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. - SVP of Corporate Strategy



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to the Park Hotels & Resorts Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that many of the comments made today are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. As described in our filings with the SEC, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ from those expressed, and we are not obligated to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents