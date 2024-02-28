Q4 2023 Global Net Lease Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Global Net Lease, Inc., Q4 2023 earnings call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to ask a question, you may press star and then one on your touchtone phones. To withdraw your questions, you may press star and two. Please also note today's event is being recorded and at this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Jordan shown film of Global Net Lease. Please go ahead, sir.



Jordyn Schoenfeld - Global Net Lease Inc - Associate



Thank you.



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for GNL's Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me today on the call are Mike while in Jim Nelson, GNL's Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Chris Masterson, GNL's Chief Financial Officer, the following information contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, should one or more of these risks