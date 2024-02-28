Q4 2023 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Jeffrey Norman - Extra Space Storage Inc. - SVP of Capital Markets



Thank you, Liz. Welcome to Extra Space Storage's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. In addition to our press release, we have furnished unaudited supplemental financial information on our website. Please remember that management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business. These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in the company's latest filings with the