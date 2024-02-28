Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the MicroVision Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Drew Markham. Please go ahead.
Drew G. Markham - MicroVision, Inc. - VP of People Operations, Secretary & General Counsel
Thank you, Paul. I'm pleased to be joined today by our CEO, Sumit Sharma; and our CFO, Anubhav Verma. Following their prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions.
Please note that some of the information you will hear in today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our customer and partner engagement, product development and performance, comparisons to our competitors, market landscape, opportunity, and program volume, product sales and future demand, business and strategic opportunities, projections of future operations and financial results, availability of funds, as well as statements containing words
Q4 2023 MicroVision Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...