Q4 2023 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. And I will now turn the conference over to Andrea Flynn, Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Flynn, you may begin.



Andrea N. Flynn - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc - VP & Head of IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Today, Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. The slide presentation accompanying this webcast is available on the Investors section of our website. Investors may also refer to the press release we issued earlier today, which is also posted to our website.



On the call today are Bruce Cozadd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Renee Gala, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Robert Iannone, Executive Vice President, Global Head of R&D. On Slide 2, I'd like to remind you that today's webcast includes forward-looking