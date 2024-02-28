Q4 2023 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Jessica Serra - Revance Therapeutics Inc - Head of Investor Relations and ESG



During this call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the impact of our pricing and strategy OnDeck's focus on adoption expectations and timing related to product adoption and reorders of pop product pipeline, consumer needs, preferences and behavior, the benefits and value to US practices and consumers of our products, including the efficacy, duration and safety of our products, 2024 guidance, cash flow breakeven,