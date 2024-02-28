Q4 2023 ADMA Biologics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us this afternoon to discuss ADMA Biologics financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 and recent corporate updates. I'm joined today by Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Linn's, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and General Manager of our