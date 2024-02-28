Q4 2023 Magnite Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Magnite Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Nick Kormeluk, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Nick Kormeluk - Magnite, Inc. - VP of IR & Head of Global Real Estate



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Magnite's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



Joining me on the call today are Michael Barrett, CEO; and David Day, our CFO.



I would like to point out that we have posted financial highlights slides on our Investor Relations website to accompany today's presentation.



Before we get started, I will remind you that our prepared remarks and answers to questions will include information that might be considered to be forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements concerning