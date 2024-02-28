Q2 2024 Nutanix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nutanix Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Rich Valera, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Richard Frank Valera - Nutanix, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to today's conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results. Joining me today are Rajiv Ramaswami, Nutanix' President and CEO; and Rukmini Sivaraman, Nutanix' CFO. After the market closed today, Nutanix issued a press release announcing second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results.



If you'd like to read the release, please visit the Press Releases section of our IR website. During today's call, management will make forward-looking statements, including financial guidance. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ