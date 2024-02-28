Q4 2023 Inari Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Inari Medical's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode at the end of the Company's prepared remarks, we will conduct a question and answer session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available on the company's website for replay shortly. And now I will turn the call over to John Hsu, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



John Hsu - Inari Medical, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome to Inari's conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial performance. Joining me on today's call are Drew Hykes, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mitch Hill, Chief Financial Officer. This call includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking statements, including statements related to Inari's estimated full year 2020 for revenue,